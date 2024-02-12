March into Business--a workshop on Veteran-owned businesses

"March into Business" is a workshop on March 7, 2024, at the Sheridan VA Medical Center. Its mission is providing small business knowledge for Veterans, whether for those about to launch a small business or looking to run their business more efficiently.

Veterans and other community members are cordially invited to "March into Business", a Veteran-owned business workshop and networking lunch from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, at the the Sheridan VA Medical Center auditorium.

The event is a collaborative effort put on by the Sheridan VA vocational rehabilitation team, Wyoming Small Business Development Center, the Small Business Administration and the Veterans Business Outreach Center Program. The focus is on leveling up small business knowledge for Veterans. Whether you are about to launch your small business or are looking to learn how to run your current business more efficiently, this event is for you! This event will feature several workshops and a networking lunch so you can connect with folks who are ready to support your small business growth.

This event and the lunch is available at no cost to attendees but you must register by March 5, 2024.

Register at: https://www.wysbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=50440003

9:00a.m. --Welcome & Introductions

9:15 a.m. --Start Your Own Business

9:45 a.m.-- Funding Your Business

10:30 a.m.--How to use AI for Good not Evil

11:00 a.m.--Contracting with the Government

11:30 a.m.-- Networking Lunch (sponsored by Legacy Irrigation)

For questions about this event, please call PJ Burns, with the Wyoming Small Business Development Center, at 307-682-5232.