2024 POWW Promoting Our Women Warriors event--SAVE THE DATE
This is a free, full-day opportunity for women Veterans to gather, network and learn from each other and professionals in a variety of fields.
When:
Sat. Aug 3, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm MT
Where:
TBD
Casper, WY
Cost:
Free
Your Cheyenne and Sheridan VA Health Care System teams, along with the Vet Center, are hosting a face-to-face event for women Veterans. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Come join us in person for a fun-filled day of booths, exhibits, and experiential learning opportunities.
POWW will be Saturday, Aug. 3, but we're excited to again offer a casual, fun gathering the night before (Aug. 2).
Details are coming soon, but save the date now!