2024 POWW Promoting Our Women Warriors event--SAVE THE DATE

This is a free, full-day opportunity for women Veterans to gather, network and learn from each other and professionals in a variety of fields.

When:

Sat. Aug 3, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm MT

Where:

TBD

Casper, WY

Cost:

Free

Your Cheyenne and Sheridan VA Health Care System teams, along with the Vet Center, are hosting a face-to-face event for  women Veterans.  Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Come join us in person for a fun-filled day of booths, exhibits, and experiential learning opportunities.

POWW will be Saturday, Aug. 3, but we're excited to again offer a casual, fun gathering the night before (Aug. 2).

Details are coming soon, but save the date now!

