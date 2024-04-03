Wyoming Veterans Virtual Town Hall April 23

Veterans, spouses, caregivers and other Veteran advocates are invited to join this live, virtual town hall via phone, Facebook or on the web Tuesday, April 23 at 5 p.m.

When: Tue. Apr 23, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm MT Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





Many Veterans who are enrolled in the Sheridan VA Health Care System will receive a recorded message notifying them of the event two days before the town hall, then again at the time of the event. Those individuals simply need to stay on the line following the April 23 call and they will be connected to the town hall.

For Veterans who don't receive the call, and for anyone interested in taking part, there are three options.

1 -- Those who use Facebook will be able to listen in and access slides for the event at https://www.facebook.com/SheridanVAMC.

2 -- Veterans may also join the event online and see the slides at https://access.live/SheridanVA

3 -- The third option to participate is by calling 855-962-1472 at 5 p.m. on April 23.