Women Veterans July 2024 Virtual Town Hall

When: Tue. Jul 23, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm MT Where: Cost: Free





The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System invites women Veterans, their families and caregivers across Wyoming to join a live virtual town hall Tuesday, July 23 at 5 p.m. to hear information regarding services for women Veterans, including gender-specific care. Participants will also have time to ask questions during the event.

The town hall will take place online, over the phone and on Facebook.

How to take part

Many Veterans who are enrolled in the VA receive a phone call with a recorded message notifying them of the event two days before the town hall, then again when it is about to start. Those individuals simply need to stay on the line when they receive the Nov. 28 call and they will be connected to the town hall.

For Veterans who don't receive the call, and for anyone interested in taking part, there are three options.