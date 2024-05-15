Sheridan community Memorial Day activities--2024 The Sheridan Veterans Council and Kane Funeral Home humbly request our fellow community members to join us in honoring our fallen heroes for Memorial Day. When: Sat. May 25, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: Sheridan Municipal Cemetery 1000 Ash St. Sheridan, WY Get directions on Google Maps to Sheridan Municipal Cemetery Cost: Free





The Sheridan Veterans Council and Kane Funeral Home humbly request our fellow community members to join us on the following dates to honor our fallen heroes for Memorial Day.

Stake & flag placement \\ Saturday, May 25 at 9 a.m.

Volunteers needed to ensure stakes and flags are placed at the gravestones of all Veterans in the cemetery.

Memorial Day Ceremony \\ Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

Sheridan Municipal Cemetery - Kane Funeral Home tent

Kane Funeral Home will also host a FREE "Brunch & Lunch" from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the tent. Event details at: https://www.facebook.com/kanefuneralhome

Stake & Flag Removal \\ Saturday, June 1 at 9 a.m.

Volunteers needed to ensure stakes and flags are removed appropriately.