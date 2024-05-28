Women Veteran Multi-Session Art Class

Join us in June for an exclusive Women Veterans-only art series!

When: Tue. Jun 18, 2024, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm MT Repeats Where: Auditorium, Bldg. 61 1898 Fort Road Sheridan, WY Get directions on Google Maps to Sheridan VA Medical Center Cost: Free





The Sheridan VA Medical Center will host a three-session afternoon acrylic painting experience.

Classes will run weekly June 18, 25, and July 2 at 2:30 p.m. in the Sheridan VA Auditorium.

Learn to design and paint your own work of art! No experience necessary. You will be compassionately guided through the entire process from start to finish and take your new skills (and your masterpiece) home with you.

RSVP to Brianna Cunningham by June14 at 307-675-3712 or through vhashewvp@va.gov.