Caregiver Support

VA Sheridan Health Care System offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.

Connect with a support coordinator

The Sheridan VA Caregiver Support Team can be reached at 307-675-7277.

You can also call the National Caregiver Support Line at 855-260-3274, which has caring licensed professionals available to answer your questions, find out services available, or just listen to difficulties you may be having. The National line is available:

Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET
Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET
Sunday Closed

Michelle Pourier

Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA Sheridan health care

Phone: 307-675-3785

Email: Michelle.Pourier@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Sheridan

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Sheridan caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

  • Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Matching you with services and benefits 
  • Connecting you with local resources and programs

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Sheridan region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274

