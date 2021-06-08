Caregiver Support
VA Sheridan Health Care System offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
The Sheridan VA Caregiver Support Team can be reached at 307-675-7277.
You can also call the National Caregiver Support Line at 855-260-3274, which has caring licensed professionals available to answer your questions, find out services available, or just listen to difficulties you may be having. The National line is available:
Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET
Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET
Sunday Closed
Michelle Pourier
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Sheridan health care
Phone: 307-675-3785
Email: Michelle.Pourier@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Sheridan
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Sheridan caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Sheridan region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274