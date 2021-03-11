Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Sheridan health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with a care coordinator
Call 307-675-3823 to speak with someone about services available to you.
Will Banks
Health Care for Homeless Veterans Coordinator
VA Sheridan health care
Phone: 307-672-1667
Email: William.Banks@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Sheridan
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Sheridan homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care