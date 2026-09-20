Innovations in Women Veterans Health

We believe that keeping the status quo when it comes to women's health is never enough. That's why we're proud to share some of the research efforts by our sister VA facilities across the nation that we think are worth tracking in the future. NOTE: The current status of each research effort varies, but know that we look forward to more news from our teammates on these endeavors that may benefit you in the future.

New therapy lessens menopause symptoms

(08/20/2026)

Researchers from the Michael DeBakey VA Medical Center and their colleagues developed a cognitive behavioral therapy intervention to improve insomnia and hot flashes related to menopause. Forty-three perimenopausal or postmenopausal women received either a cognitive behavioral therapy adapted to address common menopause symptoms or standard menopause education. Those receiving cognitive behavioral therapy reported greater improvements in sleep and less hot flash interference, which lasted at least three months after treatment. The results suggest this form of talk therapy has the potential to simultaneously lessen both menopause-related sleep disturbances and nocturnal hot flashes. (Menopause, May 5, 2026)

New telehealth helps rural Women Veterans with chronic pain

(04/02/2026)

Researchers with the Office of Rural Health at the Iowa City VA created a pain self-management telehealth tool designed specifically for rural-dwelling Women Veterans. The program was delivered primarily over video and involved group therapy discussions along with physical activities such as walking, yoga, and breathing exercises. In a pilot group of Women Veterans with chronic pain, 87% reported improvements one month later. Participants said the telehealth program helped with engagement and allowed them to connect with other Veterans with chronic pain while still retaining a sense of individual identity. The initial findings suggest this telehealth program could be a good way to help rural Women Veterans with chronic pain. (Psychological Services, February 2026)

Lifestyle coaching by phone ensures equal access for all Veterans

(03/05/2026)

The Telephone Lifestyle Coaching (TLC) program provides individualized coaching and self-management support to Veterans working on healthy living goals, focusing on reducing cardiovascular disease risk in vulnerable Veteran groups. VA researchers in Los Angeles and Durham, North Carolina, surveyed more than two million Veterans across 44 VA sites to find the program successfully engages with a diverse Veteran population. Neither rurality nor mental health conditions hindered referrals to the program, and the highest enrollment rates were among Women Veterans, Veterans who previously participated in lifestyle programs, and those with diagnoses such as depression and obesity. The researchers concluded that a virtual TLC option not only promotes equal access but could help improve persistent disparities in Veterans’ cardiovascular health outcomes. (Journal of General Internal Medicine, Feb. 26, 2026)