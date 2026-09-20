Women Veterans care
Sheridan VA Health Care System supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A team of Women's Health staff will help you get the services you need.
Connect with the Women Veterans Team
You deserve high-quality, preventative and clinical care, specific to women at the VA and we are here to support you in seeking the services you need. We also want you to feel safe coming to us for your care, so we want to know if you don't.
Need assistance? The program staff below support women Veterans across our system:
Ashley Lewis BSN, RN
Women's Care Coordinator
VA Sheridan health care
Phone:
Email: Ashley.Lewis3@va.gov
Women's Health Lead
VA Sheridan health care
Phone:
Women's Health Liaisons
In addition to Ashley and Brianna, who assist Veterans throughout our health care system, we also have women's health liaisons at all of our sites.
Sheridan
- Cynthia Songer, RN - Cynthia.Songer@va.gov
- Ashley Lewis, RN - Ashley.Lewis3@va.gov
- Melissa Ingalls, RN - CarolynMelissa.Ingalls@va.gov
- Molly Trocha, LCSW - Molly.Trocha@va.gov
- Charlotte Bohren, LPMHC - Charlotte.Bohren@va.gov
Afton VA Clinic
- Shathena Meeder-Shauvin, RN - Shathena.Meeder-Shauvin@va.gov
Casper VA Clinic
- Rori Carubie, RN - Rori.Carubie@va.gov
Cody VA Clinic
- Shanee Parham, RN - Shanee.Parham@va.gov
Evanston VA Clinic
- Kylie Mellor, RN - Kylie.Mellor@va.gov
Gillette VA Clinic
- Brittni Dale, RN - Brittni.Dale@va.gov
Riverton VA Clinic
- Christine Kraus, RN - christine.kraus@va.gov
Rock Springs VA Clinic
- Priscilla Anderson, RN - priscilla.anderson1@va.gov
- Tracy Larsen, NP - Tracy.Larsen@va.gov
Worland VA Clinic
- Michelle Ferree, RN - Michelle.Ferree@va.gov
Care we provide in the Sheridan VA Health Care System
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
MyPath is a new online resource for Veterans that helps you:
- find the birth control method that's right for you
- learn about fertility and how to prepare for a healthy pregnancy
- be prepared to talk about these topics with your healthcare team
To talk with a provider about fertility, pregnancy, or birth control, you can:
- contact your primary care clinic to set up an appointment
- call the Women Veterans Call Center at
if you are not connected to VA care yet
Women Veteran Testimonials:
"It was about me. It was something that gave me information about my health, and it was resourceful."
"I wish something like this existed for all appointment types so you could go in prepared."
Go to va.mypathtool.org to get started!
Innovations in Women Veterans Health
We believe that keeping the status quo when it comes to women's health is never enough. That's why we're proud to share some of the research efforts by our sister VA facilities across the nation that we think are worth tracking in the future. NOTE: The current status of each research effort varies, but know that we look forward to more news from our teammates on these endeavors that may benefit you in the future.
New therapy lessens menopause symptoms
(08/20/2026)
Researchers from the Michael DeBakey VA Medical Center and their colleagues developed a cognitive behavioral therapy intervention to improve insomnia and hot flashes related to menopause. Forty-three perimenopausal or postmenopausal women received either a cognitive behavioral therapy adapted to address common menopause symptoms or standard menopause education. Those receiving cognitive behavioral therapy reported greater improvements in sleep and less hot flash interference, which lasted at least three months after treatment. The results suggest this form of talk therapy has the potential to simultaneously lessen both menopause-related sleep disturbances and nocturnal hot flashes. (Menopause, May 5, 2026)
New telehealth helps rural Women Veterans with chronic pain
(04/02/2026)
Researchers with the Office of Rural Health at the Iowa City VA created a pain self-management telehealth tool designed specifically for rural-dwelling Women Veterans. The program was delivered primarily over video and involved group therapy discussions along with physical activities such as walking, yoga, and breathing exercises. In a pilot group of Women Veterans with chronic pain, 87% reported improvements one month later. Participants said the telehealth program helped with engagement and allowed them to connect with other Veterans with chronic pain while still retaining a sense of individual identity. The initial findings suggest this telehealth program could be a good way to help rural Women Veterans with chronic pain. (Psychological Services, February 2026)
Lifestyle coaching by phone ensures equal access for all Veterans
(03/05/2026)
The Telephone Lifestyle Coaching (TLC) program provides individualized coaching and self-management support to Veterans working on healthy living goals, focusing on reducing cardiovascular disease risk in vulnerable Veteran groups. VA researchers in Los Angeles and Durham, North Carolina, surveyed more than two million Veterans across 44 VA sites to find the program successfully engages with a diverse Veteran population. Neither rurality nor mental health conditions hindered referrals to the program, and the highest enrollment rates were among Women Veterans, Veterans who previously participated in lifestyle programs, and those with diagnoses such as depression and obesity. The researchers concluded that a virtual TLC option not only promotes equal access but could help improve persistent disparities in Veterans’ cardiovascular health outcomes. (Journal of General Internal Medicine, Feb. 26, 2026)
Need to chat after hours?
The Women Veterans Call Center (WVCC) receives and responds to questions from women Veterans, their families, and caregivers across the nation about available VA services and resources.
The phone number for the WVCC is 855-VA-WOMEN or
Women Veterans Call Center representatives are available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET, and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET, excluding federal holidays.