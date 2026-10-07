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Evanston VA Clinic

As of October 7, 2026 the Evanston VA Clinic has permanently closed.

Location and contact information

Address

1565 South Highway 150, Suite E
Evanston, WY 82930-5361

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Fri: Closed
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Evanston VA Clinic entrance

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

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Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Evanston VA Clinic has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Local transportation services

Evanston Area Transit

Coming soon!

Other services

Coming soon!

Additional travel options

Coming soon!

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Nearby hotels

There is no lodging at the Evanston VA Clinic. If you need to travel to the clinic for multiple days, please visit:

Visit Evanston

Other services at VA Sheridan health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is not required

Appointments

Appointments

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Womens health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

Telehealth

With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Appointments

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:

  • Mental health
  • Retinal care (eye)
  • Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
  • Dermatology
  • Rehabilitation
  • Primary care

Learn more about telehealth

Get updates from VA Sheridan health care

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