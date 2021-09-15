Sheridan VA Medical Center
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Clinical hours
- Mon: 700AM-700PM
- Tue: 700AM-700PM
- Wed: 700AM-700PM
- Thu: 700AM-700PM
- Fri: 700AM-700PM
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Sheridan VA Medical Center has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Coming soon!
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Local transportation services
Sheridan Transit System
Coming soon!
Hours: Coming soon!
Bus
Other services
Coming soon!
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Hours
Due to current COVID-19 precautions, please contact facility directly to confirm current visitor restrictions.
Visitors are not permitted to stay overnight in the medical center itself. The official tourism and promotion agency for Sheridan has up-to-date listings for area hotels, as well as activities, transportation, restaurants, shops and more. Visit Sheridan
Food and drink
Medical Center Canteen
Serving hot and cold entrees, beverages and desserts.
Building 86
Ground floor
Map of Sheridan campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. MT
Closed weekends.
Vending machines
Located around the corner from the retail store, available for your convenience 24 hours a day.
Retail
The Retail Store
A full-service retail store with such products as electronics, cosmetics, toiletries, and clothing. Purchases are tax-free.
Building 86
Ground floor
Map of Sheridan campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. MT
Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. MT.
Sunday, Closed.
Building 7
First floor
Hours: 24/7
Chaplains
When you’re admitted, you can request or decline visits by a VA chaplain. Our chaplains provide spiritual, pastoral, and emotional care for you and your family, in accordance with your own beliefs and practices. This includes locating clergy or religious leaders in the community for needs that our chaplain staff cannot meet.
Interfaith chapel
The chapel is open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. The chapel also hosts regularly scheduled services for many denominations.
Learn how to request chaplain services during your stay at VA Sheridan.
In the spotlight at Sheridan Health Care
Health services offered here
Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.