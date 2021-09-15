 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Sheridan VA Medical Center

Make an appointment
Register for care
Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

1898 Fort Road
Sheridan, WY 82801-8320

Phone numbers

Main phone: 307-672-3473
Mental health clinic: 307-675-3903

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 700AM-700PM
  • Tue: 700AM-700PM
  • Wed: 700AM-700PM
  • Thu: 700AM-700PM
  • Fri: 700AM-700PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Sheridan_480x330

Prepare for your visit

Click on a topic for more details.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Sheridan VA Medical Center has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours:  Coming soon!

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Local transportation services

Sheridan Transit System

Coming soon!

Hours:  Coming soon!

Bus

Other services

Coming soon!

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Hours

Due to current COVID-19 precautions, please contact facility directly to confirm current visitor restrictions.

 

Visitors are not permitted to stay overnight in the medical center itself. The official tourism and promotion agency for Sheridan has up-to-date listings for area hotels, as well as activities, transportation, restaurants, shops and more.  Visit Sheridan

Food and drink

Medical Center Canteen

Serving hot and cold entrees, beverages and desserts.

Building 86
Ground floor
Map of Sheridan campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. MT
Closed weekends.

Vending machines

Located around the corner from the retail store, available for your convenience 24 hours a day.

Retail

The Retail Store 

A full-service retail store with such products as electronics, cosmetics, toiletries, and clothing. Purchases are tax-free.

Building 86
Ground floor
Map of Sheridan campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. MT
Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. MT.
Sunday, Closed.

Building 7
First floor
Hours: 24/7

Chaplains

When you’re admitted, you can request or decline visits by a VA chaplain. Our chaplains provide spiritual, pastoral, and emotional care for you and your family, in accordance with your own beliefs and practices. This includes locating clergy or religious leaders in the community for needs that our chaplain staff cannot meet.

Interfaith chapel

The chapel is open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. The chapel also hosts regularly scheduled services for many denominations. 

Learn how to request chaplain services during your stay at VA Sheridan.

Use these maps to help you get around the campus.

In the spotlight at Sheridan Health Care

Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Check your billing, insurance, and payment options

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

Get updates from VA Sheridan health care

Last updated: