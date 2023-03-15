Casper bars join VA in fight to end Veteran suicide

PRESS RELEASE

March 15, 2023

Casper , WY — “We want to be a resource for Veterans, especially those in crisis,” said Kayla Stevens, with the VA's Suicide Prevention Program. “However, the most important part to us is that Veterans get help. That’s why we have this ‘Big Ask’ for our community members.”

YOUTUBE VIDEO showcasing initial campaign in Sheridan, Wyoming: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-b3whaJ02-w

On March 15, just ahead of the St. Patrick's Day weekend, Casper bars will begin sharing special beverage coasters with information about the #ReachOut2Me community campaign. The coaster includes the Veterans Crisis Line and information about it—particularly that it’s a resource for anyone who is concerned about a Veteran. This community partnership includes staff from the Casper VA Clinic and the Casper Vet Center, both of which are resources for Veterans.

Besides the coasters being available for patrons of each participating bar, there is a "big ask" which will be key to the campaign. This “big ask” is a request that patrons also use the coaster in a personal social media post to share the message that if any Veteran in their personal circles ever needs someone to reach out to they can "reach out to me."

“I know the idea of making yourself available to help someone in crisis is scary,” said Stevens. "But that's why the Veterans Crisis Line is so important to save in your phone. If you put yourself out there with this campaign, we want you to know you're not doing it alone. The responders can help anyone navigate the critical role of making a difference to a Veteran in crisis."

According to Stevens, the VA suicide prevention team is also offering training to each bar’s staff on what to do if they are concerned about someone who may be in crisis. The training is for any organization that wants to help end Veteran suicide.

Community members may also take advantage of training from state and county offices, which anyone can check out by visiting https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/prevention/wivpp/suicide-prevention/wyoming-suicide-prevention-trainings/ This knowledge is important for anyone, not just for those concerned about a Veteran, because Wyoming’s suicide rate is consistently higher than the rest of the U.S. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, in 2021 the Wyoming suicide rate was 31.1 per 100,000, compared to the national rate of 14 per 100,000.

“Each individual plays a role in suicide prevention,” said Stevens. “By sharing the crisis line information on your social media, you are showing the Veterans in your life that you support them while simultaneously breaking down stigma surrounding mental health treatment. Everyone struggles with mental health from time to time and there is no shame in talking about it with those you trust or seeing a mental health professional.”

Casper organizations with bars taking part in this campaign, as of March 1, are: VFW Post #10677, VFW Post #9439, Casper Elks Lodge Bar, Black Tooth Brewing Company, Spirits Lounge, Gruner Brothers Brewin, 307 Horse Racing Bar, Mountain Hops Brewhouse, Skull Tree Brewing, Stahoo’s Brewery and Taproom, The Keg and Cork, Local Liquor and Lounge, Moonlight Liquors and Lounge, Frontier Brewing Company and Taproom, The Gaslight Social, Vintage Fine Wine and Martini Bar, The Backdoor Lounge, Galloway’s Pub and Bowling Alley and The Beacon.

The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is now reachable by dialing 988, with the Veterans Crisis Line available by then pressing “1”. This updated number went into effect nationally July 16, but the former number (1-800-273-8255, press “1” for Veterans Crisis Line) will continue to be active indefinitely. Anyone concerned about a Veteran can also text 838255 or visit www.VeteransCrisisLine.net for resources or a live chat.