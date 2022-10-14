Sheridan bars take part in campaign to end Veteran suicide

PRESS RELEASE

October 14, 2022

Sheridan , WY — Sheridan bars have joined together in an important battle—they are helping the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System in a “Big Ask” campaign to end Veteran suicide.

Background

In 2020, an estimated 44,298 adults died from suicide, including 6,146 Veterans. The Veteran suicide rate, adjusting for population age and sex differences, translates to 57.3% greater than for non-Veteran U.S. adults. Unfortunately, less than half of the Veterans who die from suicide have reached out to the Department of Veterans Affairs for help.

“We want to be a resource for Veterans, especially those in crisis,” said Kayla Stevens, with the Sheridan VA Health Care System’s Suicide Prevention Program. “However, the most important part to us is that Veterans get help. That’s why we have this ‘Big Ask’ for our community members.”

The “Big Ask”

Bars throughout Sheridan are now sharing special beverage coasters with information about this #ReachOut2Me community campaign. The coaster, provided by the Sheridan VA team, includes the Veterans Crisis Line and information about it—particularly that it’s a resource for anyone who is concerned about a Veteran. The “Big Ask” is a request that patrons also use the coaster in a personal social media post to share the message that if any Veteran in their circles ever needs someone to reach out to they can "reach out to me."

“I know the idea of making yourself available to help someone in crisis is scary,” said Stevens. “The key is knowing what to say before you need to say it. That’s why we are also offering training to each bar’s staff on what to do if they are concerned about someone who may be in crisis and we’ll do training for any organization that wants to help us end Veteran suicide.”

The training is also available to community members through state and county offices, which anyone can check out by visiting https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/prevention/wivpp/suicide-prevention/wyoming-suicide-prevention-trainings/ This knowledge is important for anyone, not just for those concerned about a Veteran, because Wyoming’s suicide rate is consistently higher than the rest of the U.S. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, in 2021 the Wyoming suicide rate was 31.1 per 100,000, compared to the national rate of 14 per 100,000.

““Each individual plays a role in suicide prevention,” said Stevens. “By sharing the crisis line information on your social media, you are showing the Veterans in your life that you support them while simultaneously breaking down stigma surrounding mental health treatment. Everyone struggles with mental health from time to time and there is no shame in talking about it with those you trust or seeing a mental health professional.”

Sheridan organizations with bars taking part in this campaign, as of Oct. 14, are: VFW Post 1560, American Legion Post 7, Beaver Creek Saloon, Blacktooth Brewing Company, Derby Club Gaming Parlor, Elks Lodge #520, Firewater Smokehouse Grill, Luminous Brewhouse, The Mint Bar, My Buddy’s Place, No Name Bar, Rainbow Bar, Smith Alley Brewing Company, Pony Bar & Grill, Powder River Pizza, Tasting Library, McGregor’s Bar & Grille, Welcome Market Hall, Wyoming Rib and Chop House.

The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is now reachable by dialing 988, with the Veterans Crisis Line available by then pressing “1”. This updated number went into effect nationally July 16, but the former number (1-800-273-8255, press “1” for Veterans Crisis Line) will continue to be active indefinitely. Anyone concerned about a Veteran can also text 838255 or visit www.veteranscrisisline.net for resources or a live chat.