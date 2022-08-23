Sheridan VA celebrates 100 years of health care, announces community event
PRESS RELEASE
August 23, 2022
Sheridan , WY — The Sheridan VA Medical Center has been caring for Veterans for 100 years and cordially invites community members to celebrate the anniversary with staff on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the medical center.
This festive, family-friendly celebration is possible thanks to decades of community collaborations, so will include activities from many groups, ranging from a frontier/classic car show and remote-control car course to pumpkin painting and corn hole competition. Food trucks will be onsite and VA-enrolled Veterans will receive a ticket for free food. Also, commemorative coins will be given out to the first 200 Veterans or staff who attend.
Community members or organizations who have questions may email SHEpublicaffairs@va.gov. #SheridanVA100
Kristina Miller, Public affairs officer
307-675-7028
Cherish Thomson, Public Affairs Specialist
307-675-7026