Tanks, health checks and goats? Veterans, families invited to May 25 event at National Museum of Military Vehicles

April 25, 2024

Dubois , WY — Veterans, families and friends are invited to attend the second annual "Veterans Talking to Veterans, a graduation celebration and Veteran family fair," at the National Museum of Military Vehicles May 25.

The event is organized by the Wyoming Veterans Commission, the National Museum of Military Vehicles, Mentor Agility and the Sheridan VA Health Care System. Veterans and their families can expect a full day of opportunities for fun, discovery, connection, and Veteran empowerment.

The day kicks off with an opportunity for fasting blood draws from Wyoming Health Fairs 7-9 a.m. The Big Wind Singers will hold a drum circle at 8 a.m. in front of the museum, followed by a celebration of Veterans who have graduated from a mentorship program by Mentor Agility. The program focuses on Veterans earning Mentor Agility’s Trauma Informed Coaching Certification, a coaching certification underlying the Veterans Talking to Veterans program. The ceremony features a lineup of speakers including special guest, Governor Mark Gordon, who will be presenting diplomas to the Veteran coaches of the VTTV program. The graduation will be followed by a panel discussion - "Building Thriving, Self-Reliant Veterans Communities in Rural America.”

After the graduation, head outside to the 10,000-square-foot tent, which will house immersive experiences for Veterans and their families from more than 40 community partners providing chair yoga; virtual reality demos; horse, goat, and dog therapy; career, vocational and entrepreneurship assistance; health checks; reconnecting workshops; games; and giveaways.

In addition to the events tent, special tank demonstrations and rides on military vehicles will be provided by the National Museum of Military Vehicles. To check out the list of participating community organizations and schedule, check out https://www.mentoragility.com/vttv-nmmv-fair.

Is this all making you hungry? Food will be available in the Veteran canteen and from local food trucks onsite, then attendees can spend time touring the 160,000 square foot, $100 million museum. It’s filled with nearly 500 fully restored military vehicles, artillery pieces, naval vessels, and aircrafts. The museum, located about eight miles southeast of Dubois, Wyoming, along U.S. Highway 26, is free to U.S. military Veterans and active duty service members year-round.