UPDATE: Cody VA Clinic Location Secured, Brief Closure Ends July 13

PRESS RELEASE

July 1, 2022

Cody , WY — A new contract for the current Cody Veterans Affairs Clinic at 1432 Rumsey Avenue, goes into effect today.

This contract enables the Cody VA team to continue serving Veterans for at least the next five years in that location. While VA staff move in furniture and equipment, the clinic will be temporarily closed for face-to-face care through July 12, restarting in-person care July 13. Veterans are able to contact the Cody VA Clinic team by calling 307-587-4015 and selecting option 2, to arrange a telehealth visit, schedule an appointment, or talk to a nurse from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To reach a live person on nights and weekends, Veterans can call 307-672-3473, and select option 2 twice. This 24/7 Clinical Contact Center is available for general questions, to schedule an appointment, or to speak with a nurse or medical provider.

This spring, the Cody VA Clinic transitioned from being operated by contracted staff, to full-time VA staff, allowing for an expansion of services. The clinic already offers home-based primary care, which is care provided to Veterans in their home for ongoing diseases and illnesses that affect their health and daily activities. The future clinic expansion also includes tele-audiology services and adding staff in Cody to include another full-time medical provider, plus mental health provider and social worker. The team will also be adding battlefield acupuncture—a type of acupuncture with small needles inserted on the outside of the ear.

###

The Sheridan VA Health Care System serves Veterans across three quarters of Wyoming

and the Rocky Mountain Region. Besides a medical center in Sheridan, the system has eight Outpatient Clinics located in Casper, Riverton, Cody, Gillette, Rock Springs, Worland, Evanston, and Afton, Wyoming. Follow us at www.facebook.com/SheridanVAMC and www.twitter.com/SheridanVAMC and now on www.instagram.com/SheridanVAMC.