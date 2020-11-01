Operating status
VA Sheridan health care
facility operating statuses and emergency information.
Facility operating statuses
-
Afton VA Clinic
-
Normal services and hours
The Afton VA Clinic is seeing patients for face-to-face appointments. Enrolled Veterans are still encouraged to use telehealth services when viable and contact their health care team with any questions.
-
Cody VA Clinic
-
Normal services and hours
The Cody VA Clinic is seeing patients for face-to-face appointments. Enrolled Veterans are still encouraged to use telehealth services when viable and contact their health care team with any questions.
-
Evanston VA Clinic
-
Normal services and hours
The Evanston VA Clinic is seeing patients for face-to-face appointments. Enrolled Veterans are still encouraged to use telehealth services when viable and contact their health care team with any questions.
-
Gillette VA Clinic
-
Normal services and hours
The Gillette VA Clinic is seeing patients for face-to-face appointments. Enrolled Veterans are still encouraged to use telehealth services when viable and contact their health care team with any questions.
-
Riverton VA Clinic
-
Normal services and hours
The Riverton VA Clinic is seeing patients for face-to-face appointments. Enrolled Veterans are still encouraged to use telehealth services when viable and contact their health care team with any questions.
-
Rock Springs VA Clinic
-
Normal services and hours
The Rock Springs VA Clinic is seeing patients for face-to-face appointments. Enrolled Veterans are still encouraged to use telehealth services when viable and contact their health care team with any questions.
-
Worland VA Clinic
-
Normal services and hours
The Worland VA Clinic is seeing patients for face-to-face appointments. Enrolled Veterans are still encouraged to use telehealth services when viable and contact their health care team with any questions.