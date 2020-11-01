Operating status

 Skip to Content
Facility operating statuses

Sheridan VA Medical Center
Normal services and hours
Afton VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
The Afton VA Clinic is seeing patients for face-to-face appointments. Enrolled Veterans are still encouraged to use telehealth services when viable and contact their health care team with any questions.
Casper VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Cody VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
The Cody VA Clinic is seeing patients for face-to-face appointments. Enrolled Veterans are still encouraged to use telehealth services when viable and contact their health care team with any questions.
Evanston VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
The Evanston VA Clinic is seeing patients for face-to-face appointments. Enrolled Veterans are still encouraged to use telehealth services when viable and contact their health care team with any questions.
Gillette VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
The Gillette VA Clinic is seeing patients for face-to-face appointments. Enrolled Veterans are still encouraged to use telehealth services when viable and contact their health care team with any questions.
Riverton VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
The Riverton VA Clinic is seeing patients for face-to-face appointments. Enrolled Veterans are still encouraged to use telehealth services when viable and contact their health care team with any questions.
Rock Springs VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
The Rock Springs VA Clinic is seeing patients for face-to-face appointments. Enrolled Veterans are still encouraged to use telehealth services when viable and contact their health care team with any questions.
Worland VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
The Worland VA Clinic is seeing patients for face-to-face appointments. Enrolled Veterans are still encouraged to use telehealth services when viable and contact their health care team with any questions.

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255 (Select 1)

24 hour Nurse: 866-822-6714

Change Your Appointment: 866-822-6714

Patient Locator: 866-822-6714

Pharmacy Refill: 866-822-6714

Staff Locator: 866-822-6714