Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Wyoming Veteran service officers

Filing a VA claim can seem overwhelming when you're considering a whole military career. A quick search online and you find many "experts" but the best place to go is to accredited Veteran Service Officers. These individuals, affiliated with state or national organizations, are not only advocates for you, but also highly trained in the VA claim process.

Need help filing a claim with us?

Wyoming Veterans have access to accredited Veteran service officers across the Cowboy State. The link below provides a list, by county, of the accredited service officers.

List of Wyoming Veteran service officers (PDF)
