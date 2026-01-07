Prior to this role, she served as designated learning officer for the Amarillo VA Health Care System. Henderson received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1984 from Creighton University. In 2006, Henderson received a Master of Science in Nursing Administration from the University of Phoenix. She has extensive clinical experience in the disciplines of critical care, cardiovascular/surgical intensive care, transplantation, medical/surgical and telemetry units, oncology and has instructed clinical student rotations for Amarillo College. She has acted in a variety of supervisory, educational and managerial roles.