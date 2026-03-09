He had initially joined the Sheridan VA Health Care System in July 2004 as a Physician Assistant, but in 2007 went into private practice in orthopedics. After 10 years in private practice, Morey returned to the VA in 2017. In addition to seeing patients as a provider, he also was the acting chief of medicine for a year, then became the Primary Care Director. This role oversaw primary care in Sheridan and all the health care system’s outpatient clinics in Wyoming—these are located in Afton, Casper, Cody, Evanston, Gillette, Riverton, Rock Springs and Worland.

Morey continues to serve in the Wyoming Army National Guard, with more than 32 years of distinguished service. During his military career he served both on active duty in the Army and in the Wyoming Army National Guard, where he currently serves as the Medical Detachment Commander in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He has deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Morey received his undergraduate education at the University of Wyoming and received his physician assistant education through the InterService Physician Assistant Program. He received his Master’s in Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Utah.