Thank you for considering our Pharmacy Residency Program! We're honored to provide care to Veterans in the rural communities of Wyoming, from our medical center in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Nestled at the foot of the Big Horn Mountains in Northeastern Wyoming, Sheridan has been voted the original #1 Western Town and the King of Cowboy Towns. Beautiful scenery, friendly people, bike paths, and a historic downtown consistently make Sheridan one of the top places to live, work, and explore. The majestic Big Horn Mountains are situated perfectly to provide four seasons with spectacular beauty and grand vistas. Take to your cross country skis and snowmobiles in the winter then enjoy hiking and fishing in the summer. Make sure you attend a PRCA rodeo weekend. Fly fishing in the Big Horns is second to none. You can always finish off your day at one of the many restaurants or unique shops on historic Main Street and enjoy the wide variety of boutiques and western wear.