We are particularly interested in developing psychologists who have an interest in working with veterans in underserved rural areas; men and women from these areas tend to be well represented in the armed forces. Psychologists working in rural areas need to be generalists to a large degree, so a major goal of our program is to produce psychologists who are outstanding generalists. Please see our brochure for detailed information about our medical center and training program.

The doctoral internship at the Sheridan VAHCS is a full-time (52-week 2,080 hours) rurally-focused psychology internship training program that is funded by the Veteran Health Administration's Office of Academic Affairs. Our site is accredited by the American Psychological Association and we are a member of APPIC.

Accreditation status

The Sheridan VA Health Care System (SVAHCS) Psychology Internship program is currently accredited by the Commission on Accreditation (CoA) of the American Psychological Association (APA).

Questions related to our accreditation status can be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002

Phone: 202-336-5979

E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org

Web: www.accreditation.apa.org

Application process

Our internship seeks students from APA or CPA accredited Ph.D. or Psy.D. clinical/counseling programs who are in good standing. Applicants must have completed all of their graduate coursework, have completed their comprehensive or qualifying exams, accumulated a minimum of 600 doctoral level practicum hours, have, at minimum, proposed their dissertation, and have completed at least 500 combined clinical hours (assessment and intervention) during their doctoral program. Applicants who have a strong interest or background in rural mental health or interest in working with veteran populations will be a particularly good fit for this internship program.

Sheridan VA Health Care System encourages candidates from diverse backgrounds to apply. All applicants for VA internships must be US citizens.

Internship application date

Applications are due Nov. 15.