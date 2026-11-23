Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the VA Sheridan Healthcare System. You’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. Working with us is much more than a career. It’s a way to show your passion for serving Veterans. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you work to improve the lives of Veterans and their families.
Apply for a job at the VA Sheridan Health Care System
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the job announcement.
Nursing
Now is an exciting time to become a nurse in one of Sheridan VA Health Care System’s expanding programs or one of our 8 locations. This includes our medical center in Sheridan, Wyoming, and community outpatient clinics in Afton, Casper, Cody, Gillette, Riverton, Rock Springs and Worland, Wyoming.
We have many opportunities for RNs, LPNs, and Nursing Assistants across the health care system. To learn more, click here and enter Sheridan, Wyoming to be contacted by one of our nursing recruiters.
Nursing careers
Are you a RN, LPN or CNA who want to work for the VA Sheridan Healthcare System?
If so, submit your resume to or contact our Nurse Recruiter at SheridanNursingJobs@va.gov to find out more about our current and future nursing opportunities.
Find out more information about the benefits of working for VA as a RN in the Total Rewards nursing brochure.
Graduate nurses
Contact our nurse recruiter at SheridanNursingJobs@va.gov to find out more about graduate nurse opportunities. Currently we are accepting resumes from recently or soon to be graduating nursing students who want to pursue a career with the Sheridan VA Healthcare System.
Nursing scholarships
Are you an aspiring nurse who's interested in caring for America's Veterans?
If so, the Department of Veterans Affairs invites you to apply for our Health Professionals Scholarship Program. Through the Health Professionals Scholarship Program, we are offering educational assistance in the form of tuition, fees, and a monthly living stipend, to students pursuing a degree and/or certificate in Nursing (CNA, LPN, RN). After graduating you will receive additional training in order to enhance your skills as a nurse within the VA. In return, you will sign a service agreement to work for the VA for at least two years after graduation, and be employed at the Sheridan VA Healthcare System.
As a VA nurse, you’ll be responsible for ensuring that our patients receive the best treatment possible, from the bedside to case management. The work is challenging, as Veterans often require complex care. But ultimately, you’ll feel the unmatched fulfillment that comes with improving the lives of people who’ve proudly served our nation.
Key requirements
- U.S. citizenship (U.S. Veterans will be considered first among all equally qualified candidates).
- Enrollment in a qualified degree program.
- Selection criteria includes academic performance, work experience, faculty and employer recommendations, and career goals
- All candidates will be subject to a background/suitability investigation.
- To officially accept the scholarship, selected applicants must sign a mobility agreement as well as an agreement to complete a service obligation of at least 2 years at a VA health care facility after graduating and obtaining necessary licensure/certification.
Find more information about the Health Professionals Scholarship Program and how to apply. You can also contact HPSP at: HPSPTeam@va.gov or Scott.Reichert@va.gov
LPN/ CNA Students
Apply through the “RN – Associate Degree option.” This program is currently in trial for these programs and so they are not designated programs on the national web page. The applications are limited to students within the Sheridan, WY geographic region and will be placed at that location for employment.
Additional Opportunities
We have many other career options available. Visit USAJOBS - Search to see all of our current openings across Wyoming, and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
Explore VA careers
Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs. You can search by either location or keywords.
Check out USAJOBS to see current VA openings in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Contact us
Sheridan VA Medical Center
Human Resources
1898 Fort Road
Building 4
First floor
Sheridan, WY 82801
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT
Phone: 866-822-6714, ext. 3517
Applications and forms
Applying for a job can be confusing. Let us help you.
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.