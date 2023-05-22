Nursing careers

Are you a RN, LPN or CNA who want to work for the VA Sheridan Healthcare System?

If so, submit your resume to or contact our Nurse Recruiter at SheridanNursingJobs@va.gov to find out more about our current and future nursing opportunities.

Find out more information about the benefits of working for VA as a RN in the Total Rewards nursing brochure.

Graduate nurses

Contact our nurse recruiter at SheridanNursingJobs@va.gov to find out more about graduate nurse opportunities. Currently we are accepting resumes from recently or soon to be graduating nursing students who want to pursue a career with the Sheridan VA Healthcare System.

Nursing scholarships

Are you an aspiring nurse who's interested in caring for America's Veterans?

If so, the Department of Veterans Affairs invites you to apply for our Health Professionals Scholarship Program. Through the Health Professionals Scholarship Program, we are offering educational assistance in the form of tuition, fees, and a monthly living stipend, to students pursuing a degree and/or certificate in Nursing (CNA, LPN, RN). After graduating you will receive additional training in order to enhance your skills as a nurse within the VA. In return, you will sign a service agreement to work for the VA for at least two years after graduation, and be employed at the Sheridan VA Healthcare System.

As a VA nurse, you’ll be responsible for ensuring that our patients receive the best treatment possible, from the bedside to case management. The work is challenging, as Veterans often require complex care. But ultimately, you’ll feel the unmatched fulfillment that comes with improving the lives of people who’ve proudly served our nation.

Key requirements

U.S. citizenship (U.S. Veterans will be considered first among all equally qualified candidates).

Enrollment in a qualified degree program.

Selection criteria includes academic performance, work experience, faculty and employer recommendations, and career goals

All candidates will be subject to a background/suitability investigation.

To officially accept the scholarship, selected applicants must sign a mobility agreement as well as an agreement to complete a service obligation of at least 2 years at a VA health care facility after graduating and obtaining necessary licensure/certification.

Find more information about the Health Professionals Scholarship Program and how to apply. You can also contact HPSP at: HPSPTeam@va.gov or Scott.Reichert@va.gov

LPN/ CNA Students

Apply through the “RN – Associate Degree option.” This program is currently in trial for these programs and so they are not designated programs on the national web page. The applications are limited to students within the Sheridan, WY geographic region and will be placed at that location for employment.

Health Professionals Scholarship Program brochure (PDF)