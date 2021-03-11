Volunteer or donate
You can make a difference when you volunteer or donate at VA Sheridan Healthcare System. Learn how your support helps us serve Veterans.
Become a volunteer
Join our volunteer team and experience the rewards of helping our nation’s Veterans. We’ll match your talents with one of our many volunteer opportunities. To become a volunteer, call or visit our Voluntary Service Office.
As a VA volunteer, you’ll support Veterans in your area, meet interesting people, and gain valuable experience in a health care setting. You’ll also enjoy benefits like:
- Free annual flu shot and tuberculosis test
- Educational opportunities, such as CPR training
- Free parking and canteen meals during shifts of 4 hours or more
- Job search opportunities
- Job skills development
Whatever your interests, we have volunteer opportunities that are right for you. Here are some of the ways you can help:
Patient care
- Escort - Bring patients to medical clinics, chapel, recreation, and programs.
- Food and nutrition - Help patients select menu items, open containers, cut food into bite-size portions, and eat during mealtimes.
- Front desk - Greet outpatients, guests, visitors, and patients' families, answer phones, and transfer calls at the information desk.
- Medical clinics - Visit with patients and run errands.
- Hospice – Provide comfort and companionship to Veterans in the final days and hours of their lives.
- Recreation - Help with activities like arts and crafts projects, bedside games, field trips, and bedside movies.
Administrative
- Blood bank – Alphabetize paperwork and help with snacks.
- Canteen – Work in retail store and cafeteria, washing dishes, wiping tables, and filling condiments.
- Library – Deliver or help Veterans select books and magazines.
- Grounds crew – Help groundskeeper wash equipment, trim landscape, and sweep area.
- Office assistance - Type, file, answer phones, keep records, enter data, and call patients to remind them about appointments.
- Transportation - Drive patients from their homes to VA medical centers. Must have current driver’s license, auto insurance, and physical exam.
Other assignments not listed here may also be available. If you’re interested in volunteering, or if you have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our Veterans.
While some volunteer assignments must be performed at specific times, most are flexible and can fit your schedule. We also have special short-term projects.
Make a donation
Donations from people like you help us provide more services to our Veterans. We accept cash donations as well as physical items our Veterans need. You can donate online, by mail, or in person. All donations are tax-deductible. Please contact your local VA Voluntary Service Office listed below to arrange to drop off any large items.
Donating is just a click away now that VA medical centers accept donations online. You just need a major credit card, debit card, checking account, or savings account.
The service provides a quick, safe way for you to pledge your support to Veterans online. You choose the medical center, the amount, and the voluntary program you’d like to help. And there are no extra fees to use the secure website, so every penny of your donation goes to help Veterans.
Please send a check payable to VA Sheridan Healthcare System to:
Sheridan VA Medical Center
Voluntary Service Office
1898 Fort Road
Building 61
Sheridan, WY 82801-8320
Some people prefer to give money while others would rather donate specific items needed by our Veterans. We’re grateful for all donations.
Our Veterans appreciate:
- Personal care items
- New clothing, socks, and underwear
- Books, puzzles, games, and art supplies
- Lap robes and blankets
- Kitchen supplies
- Cleaning supplies
Please contact the Voluntary Service Office listed below if you have questions about donations.
Contact us
For more information about donating items or to schedule a time to drop off your donation, please contact our Voluntary Service Office:
Sheridan VA Medical Center
Voluntary Service Office
1898 Fort Road
Building 61
Ground floor
Room 112 (Auditorium)
Sheridan, WY 82801
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT
Phone: 307-675-3226 or 307-675-3225 or 866-822-6714, ext. 3226 or 3225