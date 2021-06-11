About VA Shreveport Healthcare System

The VA Shreveport Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 5 locations in Louisiana, southern Arkansas, and east Texas. Facilities include our Overton Brooks VA Medical Center and 4 community-based outpatient clinics in Shreveport and Monroe, Louisiana; Longview, Texas; and Texarkana, Arkansas. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Shreveport health services page.

The VA Shreveport Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the South Central VA Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 16 (VISN 16), which includes medical centers and clinics in Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, southeast Texas, and northwest Florida.

Learn more about VISN 16



Research and development

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center has an active accredited research program and is one of the regional hematology and oncology centers for VISN 16. We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

For more than 95 years, the Veterans Affairs (VA) Research and Development program has been improving the lives of Veterans and all Americans through health care discovery and innovation.

The mission of VA Research is fourfold:

to improve Veterans' health and well-being via basic, translational, clinical, health services, and rehabilitative research;

to apply scientific knowledge to develop effective individualized care solutions for Veterans;

to attract, train, and retain the highest-caliber investigators, and nurture their development as leaders in their fields; and

to assure a culture of professionalism, collaboration, accountability, and the highest regard for research volunteers' safety and privacy.

VA Research is unique because of its focus on health issues that affect Veterans. It is part of an integrated health care system with a state-of-the-art electronic health record and has come to be viewed as a model for superior bench-to-bedside research.

POC: Karen Johnson 318-218-9509

Teaching and learning

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. Our medical center has affiliations with Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport, State University Health Science Center, and many allied health schools and universities.



We offer residency training in many major medical specialties and subspecialties. We also train physician assistants and nurses and provide associated training in other health professions.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

We provide health care services for Veterans in 15 Louisiana parishes, 5 counties in southern Arkansas, and 10 counties in east Texas.

Every year, we serve more than 37,000 Veterans and complete more than 462,000 outpatient visits.

Our hospital is accredited for 111 inpatient beds.

Our medical center is classified as a Clinical Referral Level 1C Facility and accepts referrals from the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare System and the Alexandria VA Health Science Center.

The medical center works collaboratively with the 2nd Medical Group at Barksdale Air Force Base and is a primary receiving center for military casualties in the VA/DoD Contingency Plan.

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center is a Federal Coordinating Center (FCC) for the National Disaster Medical System, which provides extra support when hurricanes, tornadoes, or other disasters overwhelm state and local health and medical resources.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

The VA Shreveport Healthcare System received the following awards:

Coming soon!

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

VISN-16 Annual Reports

Newsletters

Coming soon!