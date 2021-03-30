Mission and vision

Our vision

VA Shreveport health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center consists of a tertiary care facility and 4 Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) serving Veterans in 15 Louisiana parishes, 5 counties in southern Arkansas and 10 counties in east Texas. The medical center is classified as a Clinical Referral Level 1C Facility and accepts referrals from the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare System and the Alexandria VA Health Science Center.

Our medical center serves more than 37,000 Veterans every year. The hospital is accredited for 111 inpatient beds and provides over 462,000 outpatient visits per year. The medical center has an active accredited research program and is one of the regional sites for VISN 16 Hematology/Oncology Center. The medical center manages 3 clinics in Monroe, Louisiana; Longview, Texas; and Texarkana, Arkansas.