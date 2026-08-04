Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Shreveport Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Shreveport health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
VA Health Care Eligibility Questions
If you have questions regarding health care eligibility, please contact VHASHRveteranhealthinquiries@va.gov. Please do not send any private or sensitive health information to this email address.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Shreveport health care.
Mailing address
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center
510 E. Stoner Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101-4295
Main phone numbers
Local: 318-990-5547
Toll-free: 800-863-7441, ext. 5547
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711.
A – F
CDCE:
Compensation & Pension:
Emergency Medicine:
G – M
N – Z
Research:
Pathology & Laboratory:
Physical Medicine and Rehab:
Nuclear Medicine Service:
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Shreveport Health System.
Phone:
Email: vhashrpublicaffairs@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 318-221-8411, ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Shreveport
Email: VISN 16 FOIA SHREVEPORT visn4foiashreveport@va.gov
Please Note: All FOIA REQUESTS must utilize this FOIA Mail group visn4foiashreveport@va.gov
Mail:
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center (00PO)
Government Information Specialist (Privacy/FOIA Officer)
510 E. Stoner Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71101
Fax:
For questions about your request to VA Shreveport
Phone:
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming soon!
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management at
Submit a complaint online: www.jointcommission.org/resources/patien-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax:
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018