Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Shreveport health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

VA Health Care Eligibility Questions

If you have questions regarding health care eligibility, please contact VHASHRveteranhealthinquiries@va.gov. Please do not send any private or sensitive health information to this email address.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Shreveport health care.

Mailing address

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center

510 E. Stoner Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71101-4295

Main phone numbers

Local: 318-990-5547

Toll-free: 800-863-7441, ext. 5547

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711.