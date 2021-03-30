DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout the Shreveport area. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

The DAV vehicles leave at 6 a.m. from one of the following locations:

West Monroe Police Department, West Monroe, La.

Zwolle Police Department, Zwolle, La.

Miller County Jail Complex, Texarkana, Ark.

Local DAV transportation is also available in Shreveport and Bossier City, La. Please call for details.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the Hospital Service Coordinator who serves your county.

Building 1

First Floor

Room 1E78

Map of Shreveport campus

Phone: 800-644-8370, ext. 7025

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.