Diabetes and Endocrinology Service

Oversees the care of patients with diabetes, disorders of the thyroid, male and female reproductive systems and calcium and skeletal health. This Program Office develops and implements clinical guidelines for prevention and treatment of diabetes and endocrine disorders, and tracks the use of these guidelines through assessments of medical outcomes. Nearly one in four enrolled Veterans has diabetes.

The Diabetes Program Office collaborates with the National Prevention Center, Food and Nutrition Services, Podiatry, Eye Care, and the Office of Research and Development to optimize the care of Veterans with diabetes. The Office improves the health of Veterans with diabetes and endocrine disorders by advocating timely and appropriate treatment to avoid later complications.

