Internal Medicine

Our internists are primary-care doctors who treat adults for a wide range of health issues.

Our internists can:

  • Perform checkups for annual, employee, and sports physical exams
  • Order blood work and lab services
  • Prescribe and manage your medicine
  • Provide preventative care, like tips on diet, exercise, and healthy living
  • Treat you when you’re sick or follow up with you after your hospital stay
  • Refer you to specialists

