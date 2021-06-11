 Skip to Content
Mental health care

VA Shreveport health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.

Connect with a care coordinator

Alesia Davis

VA Community Mental Health Point of Contact

VA Shreveport health care

Phone: 318-990-5917

Email: Alesia.Davis@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Shreveport

The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:

  • Psychiatry
  • Psychology
  • Services for Veterans who are homeless
  • Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
  • Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)

Confidentiality

Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.

