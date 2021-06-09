Nephrology at VA Shreveport health care
Nephrology, or kidney medicine, is a specialty care service provided by the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center which includes the care and treatment of patients with acute or chronic kidney disease including dialysis.
Nephrology, or kidney medicine, is a specialty care service provided by the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center which includes the care and treatment of patients with acute or chronic kidney disease including dialysis.
Our services are all provided under the expert knowledge of Nephrologists (kidney doctors), who have had extensive training and education in the care of people with kidney disease and in the management of dialysis.