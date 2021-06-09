Neurology & Sleep Medicine

Provides research, clinical care, and patient and family education on neurological disorders. Specialty care networks have been established for patients with degenerative neurological diseases (more than 200,000 Veterans) which include Multiple Sclerosis Centers of Excellence (MSCOEs), Parkinson’s Associated Disorders, Research, Education and Clinical Centers (PADRECCs), and Epilepsy Centers of Excellence (ECoEs). VHA is developing and implementing guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Neurology Services collaborates with Emergency Medicine and Rehabilitative Services on stroke treatment and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

Shreveport VA | Neurology | Veterans Affairs