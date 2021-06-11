Nutrition & Food Service

Nutrition & Food

Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:

Weight management

Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)

Cardiovascular and heart health

Chronic kidney disease

Eating disorders and digestive health

Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition

Call 318-990-5023

Shreveport VA | Nutrition & Food | Veterans Affairs