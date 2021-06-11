Nutrition & Food Service
Nutrition & Food Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling.
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Weight management
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
Call 318-990-5023