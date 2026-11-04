Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Shreveport health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Care we provide at VA Shreveport
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights
Connect with a patient advocate
Ricky E. Lattimore, Lead Patient Advocate,
Charlie McCree, Patient Advocate,
Prynceston (Ty) Fant, Patient Advocate,
Tobias Avant, Patient Advocate,
Franklin (Renee) Williams, Patient Advocate,
Rhonda F. Moore, Patient Advocate,
Gregory Williams, Patient Advocate,