Radiation Oncology Service

The Radiation Oncology Service at OBVAMC provides state of the art technology to treat our Veteran cancer patients accurately and safely. We use a multi-disciplinary approach to cancer treatment, treating disease processes including, but not limited to:

Lung Cancer

Head & Neck Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Liver Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Brain Cancer

Services We Provide :

: CT/Simulator: 3D & 4D simulations, respiratory gating simulation

PET, MRI, and CT fusion for optimal radiation therapy treatment planning

Image Guided Radiation Therapy

Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy

State of the Art Quality Assurance monitoring

The Radiation Oncology Service is proud to be have received accreditation from the American College of Radiology. The radiation therapy team includes: Radiation Oncologist, Board Certified Medical Radiation Physicist, Radiation Therapists, Board Certified Medical Dosimetrist and Nursing.

Shreveport VA | Radiation Oncology | Veterans Affairs