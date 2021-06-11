Radiation Oncology
The use of radiation to safely and effectively treat cancer and other diseases is called radiation therapy. The doctor who specializes in treating cancer patients with radiation therapy is called a Radiation Oncologist. If you have cancer that can be treated with radiation therapy, you will have a consultation with a Radiation Oncologist in the Radiation Therapy Department here at the Shreveport VA.
Radiation Oncology Service
The Radiation Oncology Service at OBVAMC provides state of the art technology to treat our Veteran cancer patients accurately and safely. We use a multi-disciplinary approach to cancer treatment, treating disease processes including, but not limited to:
- Lung Cancer
- Head & Neck Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Liver Cancer
- Stomach Cancer
- Brain Cancer
- Services We Provide:
- CT/Simulator: 3D & 4D simulations, respiratory gating simulation
- PET, MRI, and CT fusion for optimal radiation therapy treatment planning
- Image Guided Radiation Therapy
- Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy
- State of the Art Quality Assurance monitoring
The Radiation Oncology Service is proud to be have received accreditation from the American College of Radiology. The radiation therapy team includes: Radiation Oncologist, Board Certified Medical Radiation Physicist, Radiation Therapists, Board Certified Medical Dosimetrist and Nursing.