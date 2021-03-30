Returning service member care
VA Shreveport health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you're still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Ryan Jacobsen DNP, RN
Transition Care Management Program Manager
VA Shreveport health care
Phone: 318-990-5012
Email: Ryan.Jacobsen@va.gov
Christopher “Shea” Wilkes LCSW
Transition Care Management Case Manager
VA Shreveport health care
Phone: 318-458-6830
Email: Christopher.Wilkes@va.gov
Kay Sanders MHS, RN
Transition Care Management Case Manager
VA Shreveport health care
Phone: 318-990-5211
Email: Kay.Sanders@va.gov
Christopher Kelly
Transition Care Management Patient Advocate
VA Shreveport health care
Phone: 318-990-5028
Email: Christopher.Kelly7@va.gov
Cederic Ealy
Transition Care Management Program Support Assistant
VA Shreveport health care
Phone: 318-990-5070
Email: Cederic.Ealy@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Shreveport
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Shreveport provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.