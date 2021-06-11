 Skip to Content
Rheumatology

Rheumatology provides diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the joints, soft tissues, and connective tissues. Our mission is to provide comprehensive, timely and state-of-the-art rheumatology care to the Veteran population. Some of these rheumatic conditions include:

  • Arthritis
  • Osteoporosis
  • Lupus
  • Vasculitis
  • Myositis

We also treat regional musculoskeletal problems. Patient cases are managed by a multidisciplinary team to ensure continuity of care.

Services: Appointments with the department of Rheumatology require a referral by your primary care provider.

