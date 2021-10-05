Stand Down for Veterans Homelessness

PRESS RELEASE

October 5, 2021

Shreveport , LA — SHREVEPORT, LA—The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center (OBVAMC) will host Stand Down for Homelessness on Friday, Oct. 8, at 3000 Knight St., from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Veterans-only event is open to Veterans enrolled in the Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) program or qualified Veterans needing to enroll. Stand Down allows HCHV Veterans the opportunity to receive vaccinations, surplus gear, and information related to community resources.

Event organizers from HCHV conduct stand-down events several times a year. The HCHV program brings valuable resources to enrolled Veterans or those at risk of homelessness in the future.

The Shreveport VA remains committed to ending Veteran’s homelessness. Currently, the Shreveport VA hospital has over 350 Veterans who have at one time or another experienced homelessness. Staff members from the HCHV program maintain regular communication with enrolled Veterans; however, there are currently 240 Veterans who receive active case management.

If you wish to provide coverage of this event, contact the Shreveport VA Public Affairs Office at (318) 990-5571 or 5249. You can also reach the office via email at vhashrpublicaffairs@va.gov.

