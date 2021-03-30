Derrick A. Conner

Derrick Conner was appointed as Interim Assistant Medical Center Director at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in June 2020.

Mr. Conner has served in the VA since 2008.

His VA career began as a housekeeping aid for the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System, Biloxi, Mississippi. Mr. Conner has held a variety of positions within in Environmental Management Service (EMS) before his selection as the EMS Chief at the Shreveport VA in 2016.

Mr. Conner served in the U.S. Air Force from 1992 to 1996. While serving as a communication and navigation systems specialist for the 437th Maintenance Squadron, Charleston, South Carolina, he played a pivotal role in introducing the C-17 Globemaster into the Air Force’s fleet of warfighting aircraft. Mr. Conner’s military experience and positions in the VA have posed many challenges that have provided the leadership necessary to lead large teams. His experiences offer acute skills in decision making, tactfulness, judgment, and knowledge.

Mr. Conner is a native Louisianan, from New Orleans. He enjoys sports and is a lifelong New Orleans Saints fan. Mr. Conner lives in Shreveport with his wife, a U.S. Navy Veteran and VA employee, and their daughter, a member of Captain Shreve High School Highline Team.