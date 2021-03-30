Kimberly_Lane

Ms. Lane started her VA career in the year 2000, serving as a staff accountant in Finance; she was appointed as the Chief Finance Officer in 2007. In January 2019, Ms. Lane was appointed as the Assistant Medical Center Director.

Ms. Lane is a 2015 graduate of Leadership VA, a year-long leadership development program that cultivates high-performing leaders. She served as the chair and member of the National Financial Management Advisory Council, representing VISN 16 and 17. Ms. Lane has a passion for mentoring and encourages the practice for all leaders, and she holds the distinguished title of Certified Mentor, becoming a fellow in 2007.

Ms. Lane holds a bachelor's degree in accounting as well as a Master's in Business Administration, both awarded by Louisiana State University in Shreveport. She has dedicated her career to serving our nation's Veterans and employees at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center. In Ms. Lane's current position, she oversees business operations and many other operational programs such as Human Resources, Finance, Logistics, and Education.