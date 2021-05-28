Dr. Martha Smith was appointed as the Assistant Medical Center Director on January 4, 2021. Dr. Smith, a Registered Dietitian, joined the Veterans Health Administration in 2015 as the Chief, Nutrition and Food Services, at the W.G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center, located in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Before her service in VA, she served on active duty in the United States Army as a commissioned officer for seven years and two years in the Army Reserves. Dr. Smith's military assignments include the 65th Medical Brigade in Seoul, South Korea from 2012-2015, and training and research while serving at Joint Base Lewis McChord, near Tacoma, Washington from 2008-2012. Additionally, in her capacity, while in the U.S. Army, she served as an Assistant Professor at Baylor University. Before receiving her Army commission in 2008, Dr. Smith served as the Assistant Dean at the Eastern Michigan University College of Health and Human Services for 10 years.

Dr. Smith's administrative and leadership achievement includes 30 years in both allied health care and direct practice. She was awarded a Doctor of Educational Leadership (EdD) by Eastern Michigan University in 2008. Additionally, she earned a Master of Science in Hotel and Restaurant Management from Eastern Michigan University and a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition from Michigan State University.

As a proven leader, Dr. Smith is driven by performance and takes pride in providing the highest quality customer service. She is committed to Veterans' health and brings experience and innovation to a diverse culture within the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.

Dr. Smith is an accomplished speaker; she is published in multiple peer-reviewed publications and a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE). She enjoys swimming and playing the French horn.

Dr. Smith is married to a retired U.S. Navy Captain, and they have seven grown children and five grandchildren.