Olivia_H_Giles

Dr. Giles joined the Shreveport VA in 2010 as the Nurse Manager for Primary Care. Before her current appointment, she served as the Chief Nurse for Acute Care.

Before her service in the VA, Dr. Giles served for eight years in various clinical and administrative roles at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, including supervisor for a general medicine unit, head of service in the operating room for general surgery, trauma, plastics, and pediatric surgery.

Dr. Giles received her Associate and Bachelor of Science degrees in nursing from Northwestern State University, Shreveport, Louisiana. She received her Master of Science in Nursing and Doctorate in Nursing Practice from Loyola University in New Orleans. Before becoming a Registered Nurse, Dr. Giles practiced as a Licensed Practical Nurse for three years.

Dr. Giles is a member of various organizations such as the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE). She is currently serving as the Chairwoman of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee for the Louisiana American College of Healthcare Executives (LAACHE) as well as a member of the Board of Directors.