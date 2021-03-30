Richard L. Crockett

He served as the Interim Medical Center Director for approximately eight months prior to his appointment. He previously served at the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System where he served as the Deputy Medical Center Director. Mr. Crockett began his VA career 25 years ago as a nurse in medical/surgical and ICU in Salt Lake City, Utah, a large 1A facility. While there, he served as a clinical informaticist and programmer, and later as Executive Assistant to the Chief of Staff. Mr. Crockett then transferred to VISN 15 in Kansas City, Missouri, as the Network Program Director for Purchased Care and Utilization Management, and then as Executive Assistant to the Network Director. He also serve as the Interim Network Business Manager and Interim Deputy Network Director. Mr. Crockett then accepted the position of Associate Medical Center Director in Muskogee, Oklahoma. While there, he served as Interim Medical Center Director.

Mr. Crockett brings a wide breadth of experience, a broad understanding of clinical and operational issues in health care, and a continued passion for the VA's mission of caring for our Veterans.