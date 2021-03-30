Dr. Moore-Guillaume was appointed as the Shreveport VA chief medical officer, April 15, 2019.

Dr. Sevetri Moore-Guillaume, a native of Stonewall, Louisiana, was educated in Desoto Parish and then attended Louisiana State University Shreveport and Louisiana State University Medical Center as part of the accelerated 6-year program. She then completed a residency in Internal Medicine at Tulane Medical Center and affiliated hospitals in New Orleans.

After residency, Dr. Moore-Guillaume served as Co-Chief of Medicine at a Tulane affiliated hospital. From there she moved to North Louisiana and served as the Director of the Emergency Department at Huey P Long Hospital in Pineville, LA. Dr. Moore-Guillaume returned to New Orleans and worked in the private sector until 2005, when she returned to Shreveport after Hurricane Katrina.

She was employed at Christus Schumpert as a hospitalist for five years and transferred to Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in 2010, where she has served as the Section Chief of General Internal Medicine and Assistant Chief of Medical Service. Dr. Moore- Guillaume is board certified in Internal Medicine and completed her Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in 2015 at Centenary College.

Dr. Moore-Guillaume completed the premier VA Health Care Leadership Development Program in 2016. Dr. Moore-Guillaume was also Physician of the Year in 2016. She is also a certified and an active member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, and in 2018 she became a fellow. She is married with two daughters and very involved in her local church as a praise team member and altar server.