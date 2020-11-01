Stories
VA Shreveport health care top stories.
Shreveport VA employee elected to top spot at American Legion
Linda Resendez, an Occupational Therapist at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, has been elected American Legion District 4 Commander in Northwest Louisiana.
NEXT LEVEL: Critical Care maintains stride with virtual medicine
TeleCritical Care aims to enhance the delivery of critical care.
Navy Veteran honors oncology staff with artwork
When it comes to health care, most patients are understandably more focused on their day-to-day troubles. But that’s not the case for Dale Shelton.
Just Post It—A note in communication
The goal of Patient Experience Week is more than an action phrase. The Patient Experience reflects the Veteran's Experience (note the apostrophe) and is an experience formed into the culture of an ever-improving VA.
Shreveport health care Placeholder - Story
Shreveport health care Placeholder - Story