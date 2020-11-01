 Skip to Content
Stories

VA Shreveport health care top stories.

In the spotlight at VA Shreveport

Shreveport VA employee elected to top spot at American Legion

Linda Resendez, an Occupational Therapist at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, has been elected American Legion District 4 Commander in Northwest Louisiana.

Linda Resendez portrait

NEXT LEVEL: Critical Care maintains stride with virtual medicine

TeleCritical Care aims to enhance the delivery of critical care.

TeleCritical Care training

Navy Veteran honors oncology staff with artwork

When it comes to health care, most patients are understandably more focused on their day-to-day troubles. But that’s not the case for Dale Shelton.

Navy Veteran Dale Shelton poses with his health care team at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center

Just Post It—A note in communication

The goal of Patient Experience Week is more than an action phrase. The Patient Experience reflects the Veteran's Experience (note the apostrophe) and is an experience formed into the culture of an ever-improving VA.

Andrea Heckman (back) insists Patient Experience Week is every week.

