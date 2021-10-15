Wow! Great Photo Op—A few Shreveport VA employees, including a few Veterans, masked up, allowed for safe separation, and wore their pinkest pink in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Oct. 15.

Notice the Medical Center Director Richard Crockett and members from Barksdale’s 2nd Medical Group standing center walk.

The Shreveport VA encourages women Veterans to get screened for breast cancer. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women and is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. Localized breast cancer has a 99% survival rate if detected early. Currently, the Shreveport VA serves nearly 4,500 Women Veterans.

In May 2021, Ark-La-Tex Women Veterans were introduced to their new Women Veterans Health Clinic. The new Women's Clinic is located on the 3rd Floor of Building 55 and is devoted entirely to women's health care. There are seven examination rooms for expanded services: gynecology, primary care, telehealth, mental health, and nutrition services. The new clinic increased additional space by 7,245 square feet.

"We encourage all Women Veterans to speak with their health care providers about breast health and call to make their appointment for their screening mammogram if recommended. Please contact the appointment line or utilize secure messaging for scheduling." said Courtney Fitzgerald, Women Veterans Program Manager at the Shreveport VA.

The Shreveport VA recommends regular breast cancer screening for 45 years of age and older women, though some may choose to start screening with yearly mammograms as early as age 40. Women should talk with their primary care provider about what is best for them. To schedule an appointment call 800-644-8370 or 318-990-4155.