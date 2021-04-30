Just Post It—A note in communication

The goal of Patient Experience Week is more than an action phrase. The Patient Experience reflects the Veteran's Experience (note the apostrophe) and is an experience formed into the culture of an ever-improving VA.

The #BetterTogether hashtag is a sum of several actions, most notably conducting daily medical center operations with the Veteran at the forefront of thought.

It is difficult to explain the goal of Patient Experience Week when it's recognized 52 weeks a year—at least that's what Andrea Heckman, Veteran-Centered Care Coordinator, has to say.

"To me, and what I describe when I interact with employees or patients, the patient experience is more than saying thanks," noted Heckman. "The patient experience is reinforcing cultural diversity and understanding our Veterans."

While many around the country use small notes as reminders, Heckman took the use of small messages to boost the patient experience that results in a commitment to improvement and allows patients to write a short note and post it.

"Reading the messages from Veterans shows not only some of the frustrations with VA but displays the gratitude, too," explained Heckman. "Not all of us can empathize with a Veteran's life, but we can sympathize and improve our culture, our attitude, and—Yes—ultimately the Patient Experience."

Patient Experience Week ends May 2, 2021, but Heckman doesn't like dates. In her words, "The patient experience is every week, every day, and all you gotta do is post-it, #BetterTogether. "