Navy Veteran honors oncology staff with artwork

When it comes to health care, most patients are understandably more focused on their day-to-day troubles. But that’s not the case for Dale Shelton.
The U.S. Navy Veteran, who served on the U.S.S. Saratoga and the John F. Kennedy from 1972 – 1976, chooses to honor those who care for him at the Shreveport VA.
He contacted a local artist who put his words to canvas. “These nurses have the patience of Job,” said Shelton. The biblical reference shows how one person remains faithful despite numerous obstacles. “No matter how difficult a patient can get they [health care staff] just filter out the pressure and problems, and they get the job done.”
Mr. Shelton is an electrician by trade, a skill he learned in the military. His bright personality brings a charge to everyone in the room.
The lifelong Shreveport native is a widower, with three daughters and five grandchildren.
He enjoys playing the drums in his spare time. For Dale Shelton, hitting the right notes, while thanking those that care for him, is music to his ears.